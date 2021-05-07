Do You Know West Side Story's Cheekiest Line From 'America' Song Was Improvised?

West Side Story is a musical romantic drama film released in 1961. Among its many songs, America from Act I has one of the most iconic big-screen musical moments. However, it has now been revealed that the cheekiest line from the track was improvised.

West Side Story's America has the cheekiest line improvised

As West Side Story celebrates it's 60th-anniversary this year, cast members Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn had a reunion at the TCM Classic Film Festival. Entertainment Weekly reported that they recalled their time making the Oscar-winning film and also revealed some behind-the-scenes stories. It includes the fact that the line "I know you do!" as a reply to Anita's "I like the island Manhattan" in the America song was improvised. It was added by actor Yvonne Wilder, then called Yvonne Othon.

Rita Morena said that the voice audiences hear saying 'I know you do' is of Yvonne. She mentioned that the line was actually not part of the song. However, ever since then, everybody who does the stage musical has one of the girls say, 'I know you do' and that is because of Yvonne Othon, Morena noted.

George Chakiris credited Yvonne Wilder with assisting to calm the entire cast and atmosphere on set with a sense of fun. He recalled that one of the Shark girls, Wilder had an "extraordinary," unique sense of humor. The actor mentioned that he did the play in London with Yvonne so he knows her before the movie. But Yvonne's humor was adopted by all of them.

All three original cast members admitted that America remains their personal favorite. Rita Morena asserted that she simply adores watching the song. Not only for her part of the dance, but she adores watching George Chakiris, too. She stated that he is just "so bloody elegant; he's just a super, very unusual dancer" in it. Morena noted that he has that "Astaire thing" about him. She loves watching the musical number and loves herself in it as she thinks she is funny in it.

Russ Tamblyn confessed that he has one regret on making West Side Story which he feels every time when he sees America song. He said that it is he ever got to work with Rita Morena on the movie. The actor stated that he got to work with George Chakiris a lot, they did a knife fight, but he is "such a big fan" of Rita's and regrets that they never shared screen time.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM WEST SIDE STORY

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.