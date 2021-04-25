Do You Know Which Legendary Artist Is Will Smith's Favourite Rapper Of All Time? Find Out

Hollywood star, Will Smith, is an American actor and rapper who has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards. In addition, Smith has won four Grammy Awards for his music, so far. During the late 1980s, the rapper garnered fame and success under the name 'The Fresh Prince'. Smith began his solo career in 1997 with the release of Men in Black which was the theme song for his film of the same name.

The song was later included on Smith's debut solo album titled Big Willie Style, which reached the top ten of the US Billboard 200 and was certified nine times platinum by the RIAA. The actor/rapper has since released 4 studio albums, 1 compilation album, 18 singles, one video album and 20 music videos over the course of his musical career. However, do you know who Will Smith's favourite rapper of all time is?

Will Smith trivia

Will Smith's music has seen influences from many hip-hop artists over the course of his career, not to mention his collaborations with K-Ci, Billy Ocean, Dru Hill, Kool Moe Dee and others. However, did you know his favourite rapper of all time is Grandmaster Flash? According to thethings.com, Will Smith has named 70s and 80s rapper Grandmaster Flash as his favourite while factinate.com confirms, that the singer has mentioned Grandmaster Flash was his favourite rapper since he was a kid.

Will Smith's movies

After starring as a fictionalized version of himself in the 1990s television sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which earned him two Golden Globe Award nominations for 'Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy', Will Smith made his film debut in the drama Where the Day Takes You. Smith has famously starred as Agent J in the science fiction film Men in Black, Men in Black II, and Men in Black 3. Smith was nominated for the 'Academy Award for Best Actor' and the 'Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama' for his portrayal of the heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali in a biopic titled, Ali. Smith's portrayal of Chris Gardner in the biopic The Pursuit of Happyness earned him Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor, once more. Popular Will Smith's movies also include Independence Day, Wild Wild West, I Am Legend, Hancock, Suicide Squad, Bad Boys and many more.

Image source - Will Smith Instagram