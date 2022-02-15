'Doctor Strange 2': Benedict Cumberbatch Teases Film Will 'make Your Head Spin'

Benedict Cumberbatch, in a recent interview, teased fans that Doctor Strange 2 aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will make audiences' heads spin. In an interview with Empire, he also praised director Sam Raimi's work by saying that he has brought his signature style to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel. The actor expressed excitement for audiences to finally see the film.

More about 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Cumberbatch returns as the Master of the Mystic Arts alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christina Palmer and Michael Stuhblarg as Nicodemus West. The highly-anticipated sequel marks the MCU debuts of Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, reprising his role from Fox's X-Men franchise.

The trailer also dropped hints about the tragic love story of Doctor Strange in which he attempts to use magic to prevent his girlfriend Palmer's death, which in turn makes him evil. The film is slated to release on 6 May 2022, as a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

