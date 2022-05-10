'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection Day 4: Film To Be 2022's Biggest Hollywood Opener

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his roles as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The film was helmed by Sam Raimi and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It hit the theatres on May 6.

Now, as the movie is performing extremely well among the audience worldwide, take a look at the 'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection, Day 4.

'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection, Day 4

Doctor Strange 2 had a grand opening at the Indian box office and as per the tweet by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, it was earlier revealed that the Marvel movie emerged as the biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 while experiencing the 4th Highest Hollywood Day 1 opening of all time in the country.

. @MarvelStudios ’ Big Ticket Entertainer #DoctorStrange IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Garners A Spectacular Box Office Weekend of ₹ 94.64 GBOC!



Some of the key achievements in India



- Biggest Hollywood opening of 2022

- 4th Highest Hollywood Day 1 opening of all time pic.twitter.com/L51OyM6uQD — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 9, 2022

Now, as per Sacnilk.com, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness earned Rs 79.50 Cr in India in the first three days and is expected to earn Rs 8 Cr in India net on its fourth day for all languages. Moreover, the movie is expected to garner Rs 7.70 Cr gross in English, Rs 2.30 Cr in Hindi, and Rs 0.30 Cr in other languages while making a total of Rs 10.30 Cr in India.

Image: @drstrange/Twitter