‘Doctor Strange 2’ Box Office Collection, Day 5: MCU Film Expected To Cross Rs 100 Crore

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness saw Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his roles as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch/Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The film was helmed by Sam Raimi and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It hit the theatres on May 6.

Now, as the movie is faring extremely well among the audience worldwide, let's take a look at the Doctor Strange 2's Box Office Collection, on day 5 of release.

'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection, Day 5

Doctor Strange 2 met with a grand opening at the Indian box office and as per Sacnilk.com, the movie is expected to earmark Rs 6.50 Cr on the fifth day of its release while inching closer to the 100 Crore mark with a total of 93 Cr. It was earlier revealed that the Marvel movie emerged as the biggest Hollywood opening of 2022 while experiencing the 4th Highest Hollywood Day 1 opening of all time in the country. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness earned Rs 79.50 Cr in India in the first couple of days of the release while managing to cross the 50 Cr mark on the first weekend.

It is pertinent to note that Marvel Studios' latest outing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that deals with the concept of the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his superhero role as Doctor Strange and was accompanied by Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams. The film garnered positive reviews from netizens and critics and also saw a separate fan base for Olsen's portrayal of Scarlett Witch. The film even saw several variants of Cumberbatch's Sorcerer. The movie dealt with the concept of the multiverse and followed the events of Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. As Doctor Strange opened the doors to the multiverse after a missed spell for Peter Parker, he faces several consequences of the mishap.

Image: @drstrange/Twitter