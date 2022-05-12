'Doctor Strange 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Sam Raimi's Film Maintains Steady Pace

While Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened up to impressive box office numbers globally, it also managed to mint fairly good collections in India. The Sam Raimi directorial has reportedly earned around ₹ 99.75 crore nett in India in 6 days, with early estimates suggesting addition of ₹ 5.50 crore on day 6.

It's just a matter of time before the Marvel flick enters the ₹100-crore club as it continues to drive audiences to theatres. On the global level, Doctor Strange 2 has crossed a whopping $500 million, after taking the fourth-largest opening for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film, only behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange 2 Box Office Collection, Day 6

According to Box Office Business, the film may earn ₹ 5.5 crore on its sixth day, with the ₹100-crore mark inevitable on the 7th day. The film had minted about ₹28.35 crore on its first day in India, while Day 5 saw the collections coming down to ₹6.6 crore. It has been released on more than 2500 screens across the country.

#DoctorStrange 2 has crossed $500 Million at the Global Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 11, 2022

According to a Box Office India report, "Despite the falling collections, the film is on course to become the sixth highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India after Avengers Endgame, Avengers Infinity War, Spiderman - No Way Home, The Jungle Book and The Lion King. All These films went over the 150 crore nett mark while Dr Strange - In The Multiverse Of Madness may have to settle to for around 125 crore nett depending on where the second Friday collections fall."

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Marvel debutant Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on May 6.