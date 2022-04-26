Amid reports of Marvel's upcoming highly anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release being blocked in the Middle Eastern countries, actor Benedict Cumberbatch expressed his disappointment with the setback. Reprising the role for his second solo outing as the supreme sorcerer, the film will continue the events of Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home after the portal of the multiverse is opened.

From Doctor Strange's alter ego to Scarlett Witch's dark side, the film is set to dive deeper into the uncharted territory of the multiverse. Apart from inviting unwelcomed supervillains to his universe, Doctor Strange has also faced a setback from Saudi Arabia over its depiction of LGBTQ characters.

Benedict Cumberbatch reacts to 'Doctor Strange 2' release blocked in Saudi Arabia

The British actor, along with the entire cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reached London to surprise the fans during the film's Photocall. A video, (via Reddit), of the 45-year-old actor reacting to the report of Doctor Strange 2's release in Saudi Arabia on the red carpet has been making rounds on social media. The actor called the situation 'an expected disappointment' and stated:

''We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be, not only included, but celebrated for who they are and made to feel part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality,'' He continued, ''It feels truly out of step with everything that we’ve experienced as a species, let alone where we’re at globally more as a culture, but frankly it’s just even more reason why this isn’t tokenism to include an LGBTQ+ community member."

The Middle Eastern countries have had a history of blocking releases of Marvel films considering the studio giant's efforts in depicting characters from all walks of life. As per THR, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was also banned for featuring MCU’s first gay superhero along with a gay couple. On the other hand, Doctor Strange 2 will introduce America Chavez who is portrayed as gay in the comics.

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness being banned in countries for inclusion of a LGBTQ+ character.



“It’s an expected disappointment…We still have to push for inclusion, and I’m very glad…Marvel and Disney are doing that.” pic.twitter.com/RfOcyjNwEg — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 26, 2022

Reiterating his statement, Cumberbatch talked about Chavez and asserted that the film did not conjure her up for the sake of diversity as it already existed in comics. He ended his statement by saying, ''That’s just one aspect of her character and that’s all it should be, but sadly, it’s also now, politically, very charged. And I wish it wasn’t."

