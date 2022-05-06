Last Updated:

'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Teases New Sequel To His 1990 Film 'Darkman'

Sam Raimi recently teased the sequel to the 1990 American superhero film 'Darkman', stating its discussions are already underway at Universal Studios.

Darkman

While Sam Raimi is receiving truckloads of praises for his latest release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the director has also teased the revival of his 1990 superhero film Darkman. Raimi, who's best known for his works in the world of Marvel, having helmed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, got a major breakthrough with Darkman, which starred Liam Neeson as the titular hero. 

It followed Liam's character, scientist Peyton Westlake, who has the power of altering his appearance as he seeks revenge against a ruthless mobster and his gang who disfigured him. The Darkman franchise continued with 1995’s Darkman II: The Return of Durant and Darkman III: Die Darkman Die in 1996. 

Sam Raimi teases new sequel to the 1990 American superhero film Darkman

While promoting the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Raimi told The Wrap that the discussions about the sequel are underway at Universal. He added that a producer has also been attached to it. He mentioned - 

"Universal is talking about a Darkman sequel. There’s a producer attached. I haven’t heard the story yet or gone into it, I’ve been so busy with (Doctor Strange). But I think it’s cool.”

He further confirmed that makers were "probably thinking" about a sequel at the time of the first movie. He added that he would be keen to see ideas from that era coming to the fore in the latest installment. On whether Liam Neeson will be reprising his role in the sequel, Sam added," I don't know if he'd do it, but he'd be incredible."

Apart from Neeson, Darkman also starred Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake, and Ted Raimi among others in pivotal roles. 

Darkman marked Raimi's first big studio movie after the success of his horror classic Evil Dead II. However, he did miss out on directing Batman and The Shadow

Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange 2

Benedict Cumberbatch reprised his role as Doctor Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and others. The story picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home as Strange faces the repercussions of opening the doors of the Multiverse. 

