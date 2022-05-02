'Doctor Strange 2': Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Wish To Mouth Scarlett Witch's Iconic Line

After leaving her fans in awe of her ace acting skills in WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen is set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Marvel Studios flick Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. As per the film's trailer, the movie will see a fierce avatar of Wanda Maximoff as she is angry at the world for making her a villain when she broke some rules. While Olsen herself is waiting for the film, she recently revealed her wish to deliver Scarlett Witch's iconic dialogues.

Elizabeth Olsen has had one of the most amazing and exciting journeys in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She made her debut in the post-credit scenes of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and further went on to be a part of Avengers: Age Of Ultron. She soon became fans' favourite and reprised her role in Captain America: Civil War. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the other two films in which she starred. As per ComicBook.com, years ago, the actor talked about her wish to do the famous "House of M" plot from the Marvel comics. Her wish came true last year with the Disney+ Hotstar series WandaVision which saw Wanda and Vision having their fake twin sons.

Now, ahead of the upcoming film Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen expressed her wish to deliver Scarlett Witch's iconic dialogue, "No more mutants." During a chat with HeyUGuys, Elizabeth Olsen opened up about the upcoming MCU projects. The actor further wished to mouth the line and said, "Yes, I mean, I hope so... I'm excited for all the crossovers in the future." She added, "I do think this film opens up lots of opportunities with the Multiverse. But yeah, the immortal words are ("no more mutants")... I mean... I would love to be able to say them in some capacity to make is work for the MCU." "Again, I never know what we're doing next, so I'm always just kind of like in these interviews, just saying whatever sounds cool to me as well. But yeah, it's not in anyone's control besides Kevin Feige," she concluded.

More about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise his role as Doctor Steven Strange. The film will also see Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and some unexpected cameos. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 6.

Image: AP