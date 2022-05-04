'Doctor Strange 2': Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Texted Paul Bettany During Press Meet

It can be said sans any doubt that there is a massive buzz surrounding Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ahead of its release. The highly anticipated film is slated to release on 6 May 2022. Helmed by Sam Raimi, the upcoming adventure film will see a number of supervillains along with the Scarlet Witch, also known as Wanda Maximoff, embracing her dark side.

After leaving her fans in awe of her acting skills in WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen is all set to reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange 2. As the MCU film's release date is inching closer, the cast and crew are leaving no stones unturned in promoting it. Recently, at the press meeting of Doctor Strange 2, Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she missed her former Wanda Vision co-star Paul Bettany and texted him.

Elizabeth Olsen texted Paul Bettany at Doctor Strange 2 press meet

As per the reports of People, on Monday, the 33-year-old actor attended the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in Hollywood. At the press meet, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor opened up on how she is feeling different this time doing press meetings and attending other events without her former co-star Paul Bettany. Spilling beans on the fact that she texted him last week, Olsen said-

"I did text him last weekend and I was like, 'I miss you,' " She further added, "because I'm so used to doing press with him and I just miss him so much and Wanda's really alone in this film and I feel it as an actor."

More about Doctor Strange 2

Apart from Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Its plot will follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Dr Strange's spell led to the outset of the multiverse.

IMAGE: AP