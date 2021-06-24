Doctor Strange 2: Elizabeth Olsen Reveals The Sam Raimi Film Would Be Much 'darker'

One of the leading Doctor Strange 2 cast members, Elizabeth Olsen quite recently shared her thoughts on the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel film, titled Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness. While on the subject, the WandaVision star had to say that the movie, which is a Sam Raimi directorial, is something "more than just a glossy Indiana Jones movie" as per a report on ScreenRant. Additionally, she implied that director Sam Raimi, who has famously helmed the Evil Dead movies, has gone back to his horror movie roots for the film, something that many of the audience members had felt when they saw Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Read on to know more.

Elizabeth Olsen on Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange 2:

While talking about what does the film look like as of now, Olsen said that the goal was for the film to feel more like a Sam Raimi movie, but, as per her own admission, it has become something much darker than that. While adding to the same, the actor even spoke about how has the director played around with certain technicalities of the camera in order to achieve the feel of a horror movie, but not what his other pieces of work that he has done in the West. She even went on to imply that there's a constant sense of thrill and horror, which is only complimented by the kind of trickery that the makers have imbued into the film's plot. These comments from the WandaVision star come after Michael Waldron's take on the same, through which he compared Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to the late Anthony Bourdain and Strange's time-hopping adventures to that of Bourdain's excursions around the globe. Olsen will be seen reprising her role of The Scarlett Witch in this film, which will also explore the existence of a multiverse in the MCU.

About Elizabeth Olsen's last appearance as Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch:

WandaVision, which was the first in the list of MCU shows that are supposed to serve as spinoffs for the lesser-explored Marvel characters, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision. Supporting characters include Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness and Kat Dennings of 2 Broke Girls fame as Darcy Lewis from Thor: The Dark World. Other actors that were seen on the show include the likes of Even Peters as Ralph Broner, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park of Always Be My Maybe and Fresh Off The Boat fame as officer Jimmy Choo. All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and/or Hulu, depending upon one’s geographical location.

WandaVision trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.