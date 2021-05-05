Doctor Strange 2 Gets 2022 Release; Here Are Some MCU Movies To Watch In The Meantime

The most important film in Marvel's Phase 4 plans, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is quickly emerging to have fans eagerly waiting for its release. The follow-up to 2016's Doctor Strange appears to be the starting point for all future Marvel Studios projects, confirming the MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) transformation into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM). Doctor Strange 2 is currently set to release on March 25, 2022. The Doctor Strange 2 release date was originally supposed to be May 7, 2021, but the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down production. Until the film releases, here are other MCU movies to binge on to better understand the Doctor Strange 2 plot and timeline.

Some MCU movies to watch before the release of Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange

Despite having an unusual premise about a society of wizards defending the Earth from incomprehensibly supernatural powers, Doctor Strange's popularity was due to its simplicity. Benedict Cumberbatch's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a short origin narrative that is high on the visuals and masters the MCU's affable comic tone throughout. This is a good place to start if you have not already watched the film, before getting to Doctor Strange 2.

Captain America: The First Avenger

During World War II, a US government experiment transforms Steve Rogers into the super-soldier Captain America. The Captain's first big mission is to combat HYDRA, a Nazi offshoot whose extraterrestrial missiles are operated by the Tesseract, a blue cube that houses the Space Stone. Captain America does not join the Avengers until the 2000s when he wakes up from nearly 70 years of sleep and is asked to join a super team charged with defending mankind from possible interplanetary threats by US government agent Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel

Vers, a super-powered warrior from a distant world, gradually learns that she is actually a human called Carol Danvers, a former US Air Force pilot. Danvers' life has been a lie for the past six years. She is not an extraterrestrial. As an alien warrior, she was tasked with killing refugees, not terrorists. And the force she's been instructed to suppress is the result of her absorbing the Tesseract's influence during a USAF mission to aid those same refugees gone awry. Danvers leverages her powers in time to rescue the refugees from her former boss and promises to protect the galaxy from all darkness as Captain Marvel.

Iron Man

Iron Man is an amazingly smart playboy/military aficionado. The Iron Man super suit was made for no other purpose than for Tony Stark to protect himself from attackers who wanted him to build them a bomb. Stark gradually dons remastered editions of this armoured human weapon to defend the planet from the defensive systems he once developed. Nick Fury, who has already recruited Captain America, appears at the end of the film to ask Tony Stark to join the Avengers.

Black Panther

This film is about much more than T'Challa's ascension to the throne of Wakanda or his transformation into the Black Panther. T'Challa is torn between his country's dual personalities of becoming a super-advanced civilization fuelled by the lesser-known metal vibranium, and pretending to be an impoverished third-world country to defend itself from the centuries of injustice that its African neighbours have endured. In Black Panther, every aspect is about black empowerment and the recognition of all African cultures. T'Challa decides that fear and isolation aren't the solution, and instead prefers to use his country's resources to help marginalised people all over the world.