Doctor Strange 2 Is An Entirely Different Movie, Courtesy Of Sam Raimi And Team; Details

Loki writer Michael Waldron, who has also penned down the script for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness, revealed that he and Sam Raimi started working on the script of the sequel from scratch. Initially, Scott Derrickson, who had directed Benedict Cumberbatch’s first film as the MCU character, was slated to direct the second part as well. But, owing to the creative differences with Marvel Studios, the filmmaker reportedly chose to opt out of the project. Read on to know more.

Michael Waldron on “starting from scratch” with Doctor Strange 2's director, Sam Raimi while working on the film:

During his conversation with the officials at Vanity Fair, the head-writer revealed that while he acknowledged the foundation that Derrickson laid out for them with the first Doctor Strange film, its sequel, as implied by him, is entirely going to go in a new direction. Derrickson, however, will still serve as an executive producer on the same. While on the topic of the personality that inspired the character of Stephen Strange in the upcoming film, he revealed that the late Anthony Bourdain served as the base for the character. Additionally, he compared Doctor Strange’s time-jumping to Bourdain’s penchant for travelling and said that like Bourdain, Strange exudes a sense of wit that he rarely deploys. More information regarding the upcoming film will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About Michael Waldron’s upcoming venture as a writer:

Marvel Studios’ Loki will see Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief supposedly fixing the timeline that allegedly broke because of him after he teleported from one time zone to another with the Tesseract. The Disney+ Show has been directed by Kate Herron of Sex Education fame and will see the titular MCU character enter various timelines that will see him get a glimpse of the various manners in which the timeline has been damaged. The first episode of Loki the series is about to make its streaming debut coming June 9th.

Loki Trailer:

As far as Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is concerned, it is believed that the filming of the same has been concluded. As far as Doctor Strange 2's release date is concerned, the movie is slated for a release on 23rd March 2022. Doctor Strange 2 is the third MCU Phase 4 film the team of which has wrapped up the principal photography of. Not too long ago, Taika Waititi, as well as Chris Hemsworth, announced the wrap on the filming of Thor: Love And Thunder as well. The first MCU Phase 4 film that was wrapped up was Chloe Zhao's Eternals. The same was confirmed by Gemma Chan through a post that can be found below.

