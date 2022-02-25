'Doctor Strange 2': Is Patrick Stewart Returning As Professor X In MCU? Actor Reacts

The first full-length trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released earlier this month and it shattered many persisting records across the internet. The trailer of Doctor Strange 2 teased serval cameo from the previous Marvel movies and fans were quick to point out that they spotted Patrick Stewart's Professor X in the trailer. Even before the trailer of the movie was released, there were rumours going on that several characters from the X-men and Fantastic Four franchise could be making a cameo in the movie.

Patrick Stewart, who is currently gearing up for the release of the second season of Star Trek: Picard, recently sat down for an interview wherein he was asked whether it was his voice in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer.

Patrick Stewart's answers if he will make a cameo in Doctor Strange 2

One of the most talked-about and prominent cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer was Sir Patrick Stewart's returns as Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X. Stewart’s version of the X-Men founder first appeared in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men from 2000. A short glimpse of Stewart’s head and his voice were featured in the trailer of Doctor Strange 2. Though the footage doesn’t offer a clear look at Professor X, fans were convinced that the voice belonged to the actor.

In an interview with Comic Book.com, Stewart was asked if the voice in the trailer was his, he said, "People have been imitating my voice ever since I started acting 60 years ago, I cannot really be held responsible for that." In a separate interview with Ethan Alter, when Stewart was asked if he was playing Professor X in Doctor Strange 2, the actor wittily responded, "Who is Doctor Strange?"

Here's Patrick Stewart with the perfect response to those #DoctorStrange rumors. 👑🖖 pic.twitter.com/oFsXvalKPJ — Ethan Alter (@ethanalter) February 24, 2022

It is also confirmed that two or more variations of Doctor Strange will be seen in the Multiverse of Madness including Strange Supreme and Defender Strange. The trailer also featured Wanda Maximoff after the event of WandaVision, Wanda was seen giving in to her dark side and embracing her Scarlet Witch avatar. The movie is set to release on May 6, 2022. Watch the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.

Image: Instagram/@doctorstrangeofficial/@patrickkstewart