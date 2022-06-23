'Doctor Strange 2' Makers On The Wasp's Deleted Role; 'It Was A Version Of Illuminati'

After garnering positive reviews from the global audience and grossing nearly $1 billion at the global box office, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently streaming on the OTT giant, Disney+. While more updates are being revealed about the film, it was recently unveiled by the film's writer that The Wasp's scene was deleted from the film ahead of its debut in theatres.

Doctor Strange 2 makers open up about some deleted scenes from film

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' head writer Michael Waldron recently talked about some of the deleted scenes from the film in the audio commentary on the digital release of the film. As per The Direct, Waldron reflected on the Wasp’s inclusion in the movie and revealed how difficult it was for him to put Illuminati into play.

He explained, "I was just trying to get through the first draft of the script desperately in August of 2020. Didn't really have a second half of the second act and had no idea where the hell I was going. And I just thought, 'Well, why don't I take a swing and drop the Illuminati in there?'"

On the other hand, Producer Ritchie Palmer mentioned that he wasn't sure whether Wanda killing the entire Illuminati team will be pulled off well onscreen. Palmer revealed, “And swing you did. Those Jonathan Hickman Illuminati comics were some of the greatest comics ever written, I think those New Avengers comics from the Secret Wars era. But, Michael, I remember reading your first draft of the Illuminati stuff and just bring in disbelief, going, 'She kills all the Illuminati? He had her kill all the Illuminati. We're never going to be able to do this. Wait, can we do this? I wish we could do this.'"

Waldron further said that initially, the Wasp was a part of the Illuminati and later it was killed by Wanda with just a clap of her hands. However, he added how he got worried about not being able to add that story to the film.

"Yeah, I think I watched Aliens and was just thinking about the way those Marines get massacred, and, yeah, I was glad it worked. I think originally, the Wasp was in a version of the Illuminati, and the Wasp shrunk down and flew at Wanda, and [Wanda] just clapped her hands and just smushed the Wasp in the first draft,” Waldron further stated.

Benedict Cumberbatch's latest Marvel film did exceedingly well at the box office. The film was directed by Sam Raimi and was the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which introduced Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character in the MCU. It revolved around the events that took place after Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Tom Holland and Zendaya played pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios