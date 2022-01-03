'Doctor Strange 2' Merch Reveals Sorcerer Supreme's Other Variant I.e Defender Strange

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last month and paved the way for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to take the centre stage in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The teaser of Multiverse Of Madness gave a glimpse at how the Sorcerer Supreme will explore and get similar with the concept of Multiverse that was first introduced in Loki and then explored in No Way Home. The teaser also gave a glimpse at the Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme that was first seen in What If...?

Fans are now convinced that more than two variantions of Doctor Strange will be seen in Multiverse of Madness. A new merch of the movie gave first look at Sorcerer Supreme's other variant Defender Strange,

Doctor Strange in Multiverse Of Madness to have more than two variants of Doctor Strange?

Based on the first official trailer released for the highly-anticipated sequel, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is about to embark on a dangerous journey as he learns that meddling with the Multiverse comes with consequences. A new merch of the movie gave first look at Cumberbatch in a new Defender Strange suit. The character, Defender Strange is based on his time as a member of the Defenders in the comics created by Roy Thomas and Ross Andru in 1971.

Here is a closer look at Defender Strange’s look in #MultiverseOfMadness from the Marvel Legends packaging!



(via: @eljuanleon) pic.twitter.com/NgFxtgLI8C — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 31, 2021

The official promotional art for Defender Strange in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/HaHdpxq7av — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie also featured Evil Doctor Strange, Strange Supreme from the fourth episode of What If..? coming face to face with Sorcerer Supreme. The episode tells a tragic love story in which Strange attempts to use magic to prevent his girlfriend Palmer's death, which in turn makes him evil. The episode was titled What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?.

The trailer of Multiverse Of Madness also featured Wanda Maximoff after the event of WandaVision. Several fan theories suggest that Wanda could be the antagonist in the movie and as per Digital Spy, in the movie, "Dr Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil." Also in the trailer, Wanda could be seen channelling her Scarlet Witch avatar and performing a ritual.

Image: Instagram/@d0ctorstrange