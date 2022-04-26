'Doctor Strange 2' New Promo: Netizens Can't Keep Calm After Spotting Living Tribunal

Marvel fans, who were enthralled by the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, might be looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the first major superhero films from Marvel this year. Less than two weeks before the release, the excitement among fans is growing, and the makers too are doing their bit to keep the buzz high.

The plot of the film revolves around Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange facing a major battle as the multiverse is unleashed, where there are perhaps multiple adversaries including an alternate version of himself creating trouble for him.

Netizens have also been able to spot the presence of numerous characters, that only appear as a glimpse in the promos. After the glimpse of Shuma Gorath had left netizens excited, the latest promo showcased an alleged sneak-peek into Living Tribunal.

Doctor Strange 2 new trailer gives sneak-peek into Living Tribunal

In the latest promo of Doctor Strange 2, Xochitl Gomez aka America Chavez and Doctor Strange fall into another universe after the former exerts her power with a strong blow. Only the observant viewers would spot the image of the Living Tribunal, characterised with its glowing eyes and the cloth covering, though only one of the three heads that the character is known for, was clearly visible in the promo.

Netizens expressed their excitement over a glimpse of the Living Tribunal, with some wondering if it was indeed the cosmic character, and others expressing confidence that it was the Living Tribunal.

Many also recalled a similar glimpse of the Living Tribunal in the series Loki that released last year. However, they rejoiced over it being the first time in live action form and many also shared pictures of the character from the comics. Some were excited about spotting it, and expressed that they were loving the hype. "This flick is gonna be wild," read another comment.

How hype got me so much with the latest "Multiverse of Madness"

TV Spot!!

Feige, you did it, Jesus, you did it!!

"The Living Tribunal" finally debuting in the MCU, great, I love It!! #TheLivingTribunal#MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/bVkeKbIGO0 — GMG (@GabiMG_News) April 25, 2022

THIS FLICK IS GONNA BE WIIIIIILD! LIVING TRIBUNAL???? https://t.co/nHRMdFDtM2 — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) April 25, 2022

The eyes? The faces? Living tribunal? Watcher? pic.twitter.com/W74CQDDyd7 — The GeekyCast (@TheGeekyCast) April 25, 2022

The character was created by Stan Lee and made its debut in 1967, making its first appearance in front of Doctor Strange. The character served a judge of the realities and maintain the balance between forces of the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange 2 details

The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West, among others.

The film has been directed by Sam Raimi. The action film releases on May 6.

