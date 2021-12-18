'Doctor Strange 2' Reshoots To End Soon, Adds New Cameo And Characters

Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will soon wrap up its reshoots this week, and fans eagerly await the release of yet another MCU film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, certain scenes of the film required reshoots because of the events that transpired in Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter was released in India on December 16 and has been soaring at the box office ever since.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reshoots to wrap up this week

The publication reported that reshoots were necessary as both, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home dealt with the Multiverse. The reshoots also pushed back the release schedule of the film. MCU was excited about the paths of No Way Home and alternate versions of characters in Loki crossing along the way and wish to apply those concepts to the upcoming Doctor Strange 2. The film will also include some exciting cameos and will introduce some new characters as well.

The Multiverse first had fans excited when it was introduced in Avengers: Endgame and was then further delved into in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Disney+Hotstar's Loki also explored some never-seen-before aspects in the MCU universe. Doctor Strange was first introduced to the audience in 2016's Doctor Strange. The second instalment of the film will be helmed by Spider-Man fame director, Sam Raimi. The film will see Sorcerer Supreme approaching Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch for help with the impact of the fractured multiverse. The film will see Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles, apart from Benedict Cumberbatch.

Cumberbatch has last seen in The Power Of The Dog and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been hailed by MCU lovers across the globe. Speaking to Empire Magazine, the actor mentioned that the team was 'working incredibly hard' to keep up with the schedule. He said, "We’re in the middle of reshoots and we’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realize the full potential of the film - bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID, etc."

