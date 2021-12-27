Doctor Strange 2: Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Breaks Silence On Rumoured Role In Film's Sequel

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness has already created a buzz in the town. Like every other Marvel movie, vital information about Doctor Strange's sequel has been shrouded in secrecy, but its trailer already dropped hints for the fans' on what to expect from the most awaited Marvel sequel.

This sequel is going to have massive ramifications and fans' are speculating on, which MCU hero or villain will show up. And one of these speculations is going around Simu Liu on whether he will be a part of doctor strange multi-universe or not.

Will Shang chi be a part of doctor strange 2?

Simu Liu portrayed the character of Master of Kung Fu in his cinematic debut in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And fans' loved his character in the film and they want to see him making a comeback in Doctor Strange 2.

In a recent video on Youtube with GQ, as a part of the "Actually Me" series, where celebrities go undercover to answer various questions asked by their fans', Liu responded to the speculations. As an answer to the question, of whether Liu will appear in the Doctor strange sequel Liu cleared the air by denying the rumour. Here take a look at what Liu said:

“Even if I were in that movie, which I’m not, there is no way in hell that I would ever say it out loud. That’s all I can really say, right? Nah, I’m kidding.”

Liu's denial may be disappointing for his fans, as fans were eager to see him on-screen. He also revealed that even if he would have been a part of the film, he will not reveal too much information and will maintain secrecy as all other marvel actors do.

Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in its new part is all set to explore the concept of alternate realities in full blast, and it is expected to dive deeper into the MCU series. With amplified madness and some exciting action scenes, the superhero film is making a comeback and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and will go on floors next year on May 6, 2022.

IMAGE:@MARVELSTUDIOS_TWITTER/DOCTOR STRANGE_FACEBOOK