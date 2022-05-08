'Doctor Strange 2' Star Benedict Cumberbatch Jokes 'I Was Beat By Will Smith' In SNL Act

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently basking in the success of his latest film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Amid the superhero movie becoming a talking point across the globe, the actor also made his second appearance as Saturday Night Live host. The 45-year-old left the audience in splits with his witty humour and jokes. He also mentioned how people know him more as Doctor Strange and also took a dig at Will Smith's feud with Chris Rock at Oscars 2022.

Benedict Cumberbatch left no stone unturned in making the audience laugh out loud during the monologue of SNL's Mother's Day special episode. He started his act by saying, "I am thrilled to be back hosting Saturday Night Live. It's been a really fun, great week. I've got to be honest though, because most of the sketch writers this week, pitched me sketches every day, and most were about Doctor Strange." The actor further expressed his love for his superhero character and said, "I love the guy. I love playing the character. The film's doing really well." However, he added, "But I have been in other films."

Benedict Cumberbatch cracks joke on Will Smith

Benedict revealed that he spoke about his 'other films' to SNL's Lorne Michaels, but he responded with "Like what?" The former replied, "I said, 'Well, The Power Of The Dog, for example,' and he said, 'Nobody saw it.'"

He revealed that he told Michaels, "Come on, man. I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I did okay." He further added, "I mean, I didn't win. I was beat by Will Smith... No, not physically," addressing Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars, which was followed by his Best Actor win for King Richard.

Benedict Cumberbatch further addressed how he was grateful to host the Mother's Day special episode of SNL and sent wishes to his mom, Wanda Ventham. He revealed his mother's reaction to an offer to attend SNL and said, "She’s actually on holiday in Greece at the moment and SNL offered to fly her here first-class, and she said, ‘No, I’m on a beach in Greece. Are you insane?'" The actor further shared some funny incidents from his childhood and also wished his wife, Sophie Hunter, a Happy Mother's Day. Watch his monologue here.

