'Doctor Strange 2', 'Thor 4', 'Black Panther 2' Release Delayed: Check New Dates Here

As the fans were eagerly waiting for the release of some of the upcoming movies such as Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther, Thor and others, Disney recently made an announcement of shifting their release dates ahead. Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2, Untitled Indiana Jones and more Disney movies' release dates have been shifted ahead and the fans will be able to enjoy the films in the theatres. According to the reports by Variety, Disney recently announced the release date of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Untitled Indiana Jones movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, along with other untitled Marvel movies have been shifted ahead as it will have a theatrical release.

Doctor Strange 2 new release date has been shifted to June 5, 2022, while Black Panther Wakanda Forever new release date has been moved from August 7, 2022, to November 11, 2022. Take a look at the complete list of Disney movies whose release date has been moved ahead.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Disney) previously dated 3/25/22 shifts to 5/6/22

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney) previously dated 5/6/22 shits to 7/8/22

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney) previously dated 7/8/22 shifts to 11/11/22

Untitled Indiana Jones (Disney) previously dated 7/29/22 shifts to 6/30/23

The Marvels (Disney) previously dated 11/11/22 shifts to 2/17/23

Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated 11/10/23 shifts to 11/3/23

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Disney) previously dated 2/17/23 shifts to 7/28/23

Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated 7/28/23 is removed from the schedule

Untitled Marvel (Disney) previously dated 10/6/23 is removed from the schedule

Untitled 20th Century (20th) previously dated 10/20/23 is removed from the schedule

Untitled Disney Live Action (Disney) previously dated 7/14/23 is removed from the schedule

While Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon was released in theatres on the same day it began streaming on Disney Plus, the studio has assured the fans that the upcoming movies will be released in theatres and it will then be moved to digital platforms after 45 days theatre run.

Image: Disney/Marvel via AP