'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer At End Of 'Spider-Man No Way Home'? All You Need To Know

As Spider-Man No Way Home hits the theatres all over the world, the fans have been rushing to the cinemas to watch Tom Holland and Zendaya's highly awaited film. The movie followed the story of Peter Parker approaching Doctor Strange to make the world forget his identity as Spider-Man and how his magic backfires resulting in five supervillains entering his world from different universes.

The movie also teased the fans by dropping the Doctor Strange 2 trailer at the end of the film and left the fans curious about what's coming next. Here's everything you need to know about Spider-Man No Way Home ending.

Alert: Spoilers Ahead

Spider-Man No Way Home ending explained

Directed by Jon Watts, the movie gave fans some of the most jaw-dropping scenes and also left them curious with post-credit scenes one of which included the Doctor Strange 2 trailer. As the movie ends, Doctor Strange 2 trailer begins with a voiceover from Baron Mordo as he recalls his dialogue from the first movie about how he warned him about the consequences of the magical carelessness. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the return of Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer who is seen donning a wedding dress, probably waiting to get married to Doctor Strange. With further glimpses of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch where Stephen Strange tells her, “I made mistakes and people were hurt.” It also gave a sneak peek at the first look of America Chavez and Shuma Gorath while the trailer finally ends with Morde informing Doctor Strange- “The greatest threat to our universe is you.”

Spider-Man No Way Home also reveals in the post-credit scenes that Doctor Strange's magic spell partially brought Venom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe however, it is puzzling to learn that Hardy’s Venom never showed up in the main story of the movie. Further scenes depicted how Brock walks out of the bar and says “Maybe I should go to New York and speak to this Spider-Man,” but he is sent back to his own universe.

Spider-Man No Way Home cast

Directed by Jon Watts, the cast of the movie includes actors namely Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, among others.

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie