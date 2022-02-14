'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Teases Possible Cameo Of Patrick Stewart's Professor X

The first full-length trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was unveiled on Monday at Super Bowl 2022. As the new trailer of the much-awaited Doctor Strange sequel got released, eagle-eyed fans looked out for several cameos from previous Marvel movies. One of the most prominent ones, as per speculations, was the cameo of Professor X from the X-men franchise, portrayed by veteran Patrick Stewart. Several fans also pointed out that Doctor Strange 2 might also introduce the Illuminati team founded by Tony Stark.

Doctor Strange 2 trailer confirms cameo of Fox/Marvel character

Just like the case of other Marvel movies, a plethora of fan theories about possible cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have also surfaced online. The most prominent fan theory states that characters from X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, that were released under Fox Studios and Marvel Studios' collaboration, could be making a cameo in the movie. The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has confirmed the involvement of Fox/Marvel characters in the movie.

One of the most talked-about and shocking moments from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer was Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X. Stewart’s version of the X-Men founder first appeared in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men from 2000. Fans quickly recognized Stewart’s voice in Doctor Strange 2's trailer, the footage doesn’t offer a clear look at Professor X, but his head is slightly visible.

Apparently confirmation of Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Charles Xavier in ‘Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ from today’s new trailer. Professor X in the MCU after all these years… #SuperBowl #Drstrange pic.twitter.com/2TqICNEeN7 — Popcorn Hangover (@hungoverpopcorn) February 13, 2022

Several theories also suggest that Doctor Strange 2 will include the debut of the Illuminati, the supremely powerful group of superheroes led by their founder - Tony Stark. Meanwhile, one new character has fans debating whether it is the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four franchise or an alternate version of Tony Stark's Superior Iron Man. Rumours are that Tom Cruise will be playing the role of Superior Iron Man.

Its not Monica or Sharon or Human Torch or Nova or what, its Superior Iron Man. #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/iZSiPn6J7a — rudra nam ul nasca (@anksalik) February 14, 2022

Holdup… maybe that’s not Human Torch or Cap Marvel. Could that be Tom Cruise’s Superior Iron Man? Evil Iron Man!

•

Left pic from the trailer… pic.twitter.com/Ni1wH46G5h — Brian Alexander (@jesus_incarnate) February 14, 2022

It is also confirmed that two or more variations of Doctor Strange will be seen in the Multiverse of Madness including Strange Supreme and Defender Strange. The trailer also featured Wanda Maximoff after the event of WandaVision, Wanda was seen giving in to her dark side and embracing her Scarlet Witch avatar. Watch the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness here.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios/@patrickkstewart