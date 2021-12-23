'Doctor Strange 2': Who Is Shuma-Gorath? Glimpse Of Villain Sparks Interest From Netizens

Doctor Strange recently featured in Spider-Man's battle against the multi-verse of villains. The character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will now be involved in a 'multiverse of madness' involving himself, as the sequel of Doctor Strange gears up for release. The first teaser and poster of the action film was unveiled, sparking excitement among fans of the superhero.

While the recent release Spider-No Way Home featured Doctor Octopus as the villain, the teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also witnessed a glimpse into an antagonist with tentacles. A glimpse of a squid attempting to wreak havoc in the teaser captured the attention of numerous netizens. While some audiences asked if it was Shuma-Gorath, some were sure that the enemy of Doctor Strange had returned.

Who is the Shuma-Gorath villain in Doctor Strange 2?

In the teaser of Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness, one visual was of a squid throwing a bus with its tentacles in New York, with Doctor Strange hitting back at with his powers. The villain is considered one of the biggest adversaries for Doctor Strange.

The character had first appeared in the Doctor Strange comics in 1973. In the comics, Shuma-Gorath was shown as the ruler of the Earth, before the universe came into being, after which it was destroyed by Sise-Neg.

Doctor Strange was well-versed with Shuma-Gorath's dangerous abilities and even time travels to the past to kill him. Doctor Strange does so to save his mentor The Ancient One, whom he was forced to kill, to prevent Shuma Gorath from returning to the Earth with the capabilities of his mind.

The villain is known to be extremely powerful, omnipotent and near-immortal, with an ability to even return back from own destruction. Among his powers is the ability to modify his shape and size, beam powerful energy blasts through his tentacles, control and manipulate others' mind as well as control and destroy other realities.

However, Shuma-Gorath won't be the only villain and Doctor Strange has many other baddies to battle, like an alternate version of his own self.



When does Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness come out?

The film releases on May 6, 2022. The film directed by Sam Raimi also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez.