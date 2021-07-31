'Doctor Strange 2' Writer Dishes On 'Multiverse Of Madness' Differences From First Film

After creating colossal havoc in the multiverse via the first season of Loki, the writers of MCU are gearing up to continue the saga in the sequel of Doctor Strange titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Following the successful origin story of Dr Stephen Strange in the first movie, the sequel is highly awaited by the fans which will be a part of Marvel's Phase four plan. Ardent fans are now excited to see how the multiverse continues into Doctor Strange 2's story after the events of Loki.

Michael Waldron on Doctor Strange 2

Set after the events of the magic-wielding Scarlett Witch's WandaVision and God of Mischief, Loki's notorious time-twisting actions, Doctor Strange 2 will be seen reeling from the damage of Avengers: Endgame. At the heights of his power in the sequel, head writer Michael Waldron dished on how the sequel will differ from the first movie. The Loki writer appeared on the podcast Geek Vibes Podcast to talk about his writing experience for the forthcoming Marvel movie.

He said, 'I think that Stephen Strange has been through so much between that first movie and now. That first movie was an incredible origin story of how he became a sorcerer, but now he's been through that. He's fought Thanos and he's on the other end of it, and he's kind of at the height of his powers. So it's an interesting place to catch up with him."

He also opened up about writing two scripts, i.e Loki and Doctor Strange 2, that are interconnected. The writer, appearing in good spirits, stated, "It was good, except for all the times in writing Loki that we were like, 'Well, that'll be Doctor Strange 2's problem.' And then suddenly it's your problem." However, the writer admitted that he enjoyed adding and unravelling layers of the Marvel Universe and added that it was his privilege to be a part of it.

Michael Waldron on working with director Sam Raimi

The writer also revealed that he had a "blast" working with Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi, who also helmed the Spider-Man trilogy. The 34-year-old writer said, "That was the experience of a lifetime. We had a great time writing and developing that movie last year and then shooting it over in London at the end of last year and the top of this year. It was great. Sam's an incredible director, the cast is unreal on that movie."

The project will feature Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. The movie is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

