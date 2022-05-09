'Doctor Strange 2' Writer Spills Beans On Stephen Strange's New Love Interest In Sequel

While Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is shattering several records upon its release, makers seem to be building a storyline for the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick's third instalment. In a recent conversation with Deadline’s Hero Nation Podcast (via Comicbook), the project's writer revealed how the current instalment's plot has opened doors for Stephen Strange’s future love affair.

Michael Waldron mentioned that Clea, a new character from the comics, will play a pivotal role in the franchise's future instalments. However, he maintained that Clea's proper introduction could only happen when Strange's encounter with Rachel McAdams' character Christine Palmer is wrapped up.

Doctor Strange 2 writer teases Stephen Strange's new love interest in next sequel

Writer Michael Waldron stated that introducing "the great love of Doctor Strange" was always bound to happen. "We always knew we wanted to introduce Clea, who in the comics is you could say the great love of Doctor Strange, but really in a lot of ways his formidable equal as a sorcerer herself. Her backstory is fascinating, she's the niece of Dormammu, the giant floating head from the first movie," he stated.

He added that in order to introduce Clea's role, the makers needed to "close the book" on Stephen's relationship with Christine Palmer. "They have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her, but it felt like we had to close the book to some extent on his love story with Christine Palmer, Rachel McAdams' character," he mentioned.

He concluded by stating that Stephen is contemplating Christine's advice to "be open to the idea of loving someone" post which Clea arrives. According to reports, Clea's arrival has been hinted at for a while now, with the post-credits scene also shedding light on a potential romance between the two characters.

More about Doctor Strange 2

The Sam Raimi directorial, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams in pivotal roles, opened up in theatres on May 6. It picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Stephen Strange faces the repercussions of opening the multiverse doors.