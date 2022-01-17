'Doctor Strange 2': Xochitl Gomez Celebrates Film's Wrap With New Video; Says 'all Done'

One of the most anticipated films of the year Doctor Strange 2 is all set for post-production work. Reportedly, the reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have now officially wrapped, and the actor behind America Chavez's superhero character appearing in American comic books, Xochitl Gomez seems all happy.

Xochitl Gomez celebrated the wrap from the film with a fun new video. Expressing her happiness and excitement for the film, Xochitl Gomez posted a video in which she danced on a sound stage with a green screen visible in the background. Sharing the video, the Shadow wolves actress captioned the post as "all done!".Though she did not specifically mention Doctor Strange 2, it is quite evident from the video.

What Character is Xochitl Gomez playing in Doctor Strange 2?

Xochitl Gomez is portraying the character of America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As quite evident from the promo, she is all set to play a key role in the events of the upcoming Doctor Strange film.

America Chavez, also known as Miss America, is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Doctor Strange sequel. She was initially introduced in Marvel Comics back in 2011, as someone who possesses superhuman strength and durability, and the power of flight.

The Multiverse of Madness began filming at the tail end of 2020 and carried on production for months afterwards. Towards the end of 2021, it began extensive reshoots that created a bit of a stir online.

About Doctor strange 2

The teaser of Multiverse Of Madness gave a glimpse at how the Sorcerer Supreme will explore and get similar to the concept of Multiverse that was first introduced in web series Loki and then explored in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It further depicts how Strange approaches WandaVision to get more information about the Multiverse. The teaser finally ends with a voice telling Doctor Strange that the greatest threat to their Universe was him, as an evil version of Doctor Strange arrives.

The trailer also dropped hints about the tragic love story of Doctor Strange in which he attempts to use magic to prevent his girlfriend Palmer's death, which in turn makes him evil. The film is slated to release on 6 May 2022 as a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Instagram-_xochitl.gomez,Doctor.Strange