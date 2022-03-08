'Doctor Strange': Leaked Post-credit Scenes From MCU Film Teases About New Characters

The highly anticipated upcoming Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has become a hotbed of leaks with fans digging up details about the film. Amid much craze regarding the big film, the fans have managed to find out the mid and post credit scenes in the superhero franchise, that’s touted to change the course of Marvel’s Phase 4.

Ever since the makers had dropped the trailer of the film, fans have been speculating about Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool officially entering the MCU. But Ryan had recently cleared the air of speculations by refuting the reports of him starring as the same.

Now, much to the excitement level of the fans, another leak from the film has left frenzied fans craving for more.

The leak claims that new characters will appear in the clips and establish what lies ahead in the future Marvel Cinematic Universe films. A Twitter handle titled Movie News Plus posted a long note describing the mid and post-credit scenes. Continue reading to know details, but be cautioned there could be spoilers.

Credits scene from Doctor Strange leaked online

Going by the fan page, the mid credits will show Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange having a nightmare after what transpires in the Multiverse of Madness. He’s training an apprentice in the New York City, which is ruined. Also accompanying him are a dead Wong and Dormammu’s sister Umar. The sequence also teases us with Kang the Conqueror, who’ll be the next big villain in the new MCU phase.

🚨BREAKING MOM SPOILERS!!🚨

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness post credit scenes have leaked!#MultiverseofMadnessleak #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/KG7H1Rdmm5 — Movie News Plus | #IStandWIthUkraine 🇺🇦 (@Movie_News_Plus) March 7, 2022

The leaked information also tells viewers about the post-credit scene of the movie. It reveals Deadpool taking a round of the Illuminati facility with his squad, including Cable, Domino and his girlfriend Vanessa following the events of Multiverse of Madness.

The eagle-eyed fans are keeping a tab on all the activities and movement made by the show's creator just weeks before the release.

Meanwhile, since the film deals with multiverse and variants of different characters, there have been rumours that several Marvel characters could show up in it, ranging from Tom Cruise as Iron Man to John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic. Apart from this, one such leak-claimed actor Taron Egerton is playing Wolverine in the film. In an earlier interview with Jones via The One Show, Egerton rubbished the rumours about his casting.

(Image: @MarvelStudio/Twitter)