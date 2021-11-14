'Doctor Strange' Sequel Starring Benedict Cumberbatch Undergoing Significant Reshoots

With the Eternals that just hit the theatres and Spider-Man: No Way Home around the corners for release, Marvel surely has no dearth of good content. Now coming in as good news for the fans, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be undergoing significant reshoots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will have six weeks of reshoots. Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the titular Doctor Strange in the flick, will be working for six weeks. Currently, it is unclear whether other actors are included or not.

According to the International media outlet, the reshoots are happening due to a lack of actor availability owing to the ongoing pandemic crisis. A source close to the development told the Hollywood Reporter that even while in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling for more shooting. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was recently pushed back to May 6, 2022. Originally, the film was set for release in March.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness undergoing reshoots

The film which was initially announced in 2019, will be following the trend of recent Marvel outings as it will be delved into, the multiverse. It is a project that is a big undertaking for the entertainment juggernaut, a challenge not helped by the film's tumultuous development. Sam Raimi remains as helmer, and Loki head writer Michael Waldron is still on board writing the new material.

Several factors appear to be driving the shoot. One of the insiders told the media outlet that two weeks are dedicated to principal photography that took place in the U.K. because of the actor’s availability issues. The insider played down concerns that the reshoots were related to retooling the story.

Earlier, in October, Marvel and Disney announced the pushing back of Multiverse of Madness from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022. Apart from Doctor Strange, the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have also been pushed ahead. Meanwhile, Cumberbatch is set to soon be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will release on December 17. It will star Tom Holland and Zendaya in lead roles.

IMAGE: Twitter/MarvelStudios