'Doctor Strange': Taron Egerton Breaks Silence On Wolverine Leaks; 'there Is No Truth'

Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has become a hotbed of leaks speculations or more ever since makers had announced the release in May 2022. Since the film deals with multiverse and variants of different characters, there have been rumours that several Marvel characters could show up in it, ranging from Tom Cruise as Iron Man to John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Apart from this, one such leak-claimed actor Taron Egerton is playing Wolverine in the film.

Putting all speculations to rest hovering around his name as the Wolverine in the film, the actor opened up on the alleged leaks. The actor who is known for his roles in Kingsman: The Secret Service and Rocketman, addressed the rumours during an interview with Jones via The One Show.

Taron Egerton breaks silence on his casting as Wolverine in Doctor Strange

Taron refuted rumours about his casting as Wolverine and said that there is no truth in it at all. He further shared that it would be, obviously, really exciting to see, but he revealed that he has no idea about the same. He compared his character in the film and shared that playing it will be like essaying the role of Bond. Taron claimed that it would be exciting to play a role where he can gran the attention of such a huge audience. ‘Those movies are the most-watched movies in the world. It’s a great thrill and it’s a great part. But there’s no truth in it. Very flattering, though,” he said during the interview.

However, fans are still not convinced about the denial given that every actor associated with the MCU in secret roles denies it. The recent trailer of the Doctor Strange sequel appeared to show Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X. However, the actor has denied it deftly in all interviews since. Meanwhile, previously various insiders had claimed that Wolverine would make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange 2 and would be played by someone other than Hugh Jackman, who has played the role in all films from 2000-17.

Meanwhile, the recent trailer of the forthcoming sequel appeared to show Patrick Stewart returning as Professor X. n. While fans are thrilled about the rumoured Professor X's cameo in the movie, Patrick Stewart recently spilled beans and confirmed his appearance.

IMAGE: Instagram/TaronEgerton/DoctorStrange