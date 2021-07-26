'Doctor Who' 13: New Trailer Sees This 'Game Of Thrones' Character In Next Season

The trailer of the much-awaited science fiction television series Doctor Who was finally unveiled on Sunday during the comic-con panel of the show. The series will be back for season 13 with a new cast member. The showrunner of Doctor Who, Chris Chibnall, along with cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop revealed new details, including a trailer and photos of the upcoming season.

Doctor Who 13 trailer out now

The trailer of the upcoming season of Doctor Who was dropped at the Comic-Con. The trailer gave the audience a glimpse into the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker's) 'biggest adventure' along with her companions Mandip Gill returning as Yaz, and the newly joined companion, John Bishop as Dan. The trailer also gave a glimpse of a new character Vinder played by Jacob Anderson. Anderson is best known for playing the role of Gray Worm in HBO's hit fantasy show Game Of Thrones. During the panel on comic son, showrunner Chris Chibnall said that Season 13 will be different from previous seasons because it will be all one story, saying, "Every episode is a chapter in a bigger story. It's definitely the most ambitious thing we've done since we've been on the series." He also hinted that the monsters will be returning in season 13. Although the exact date of the premiere wasn't announced, the show is scheduled to release sometime in 2021.

More about Doctor Who

The British series first aired in 1963, beginning with William Hartnell. Since then thirteen actors have headlined the series as the mysterious Doctor, and in 2017 Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to take on the role. The transition from one actor to another is written into the plot of the show with the idea of regeneration into a new incarnation, a plot device in which a Time Lord aka The Doctor 'transforms' into a new body when the current one is too badly harmed to heal normally. The show is a significant part of British popular culture and has over the years gained cult status. The series is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running science fiction television show in the world, as well as the 'most successful' science fiction series of all time.

Image: Doctor Who's Instagram

