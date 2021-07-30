'Doctor Who': Jodie Whittaker And Showrunner Chris Chibnall To Exit Show In 2022

The 13th and the first female Doctor on Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker is quitting the BBC show after starring in three seasons. Along with Whittaker, showrunner Chris Chibnall will also exit the show after The 13th series of Doctor Who. The 13th season of Doctor Who is scheduled to release towards the end of 2021, followed by three specials in 2022.

Jodie Whittaker exits 'Doctor Who'

Jodie Whittaker was cast as the first female Doctor in the show in 2017 and continued to portray the role for three seasons. Whittaker in an official statement released by the makers of Doctor Who said-

"In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly"

Showrunner Chris Chibnall also gave a statement regarding his exit from the show and said "Jodie and I made a “three series and out” pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys." The makers have yet to announce who will be replacing Whittaker and Chibnall after their exit.

More about 'Doctor Who'

Doctor Who is a British science-fiction television programme broadcasted by the BBC since 1963. The show depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called "the Doctor", an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the TARDIS. Beginning with William Hartnell, thirteen actors have headlined the series as the Doctor, and in 2017 Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to play the role. The transition from one actor to another is written into the plot of the show with the concept of regeneration into a new incarnation, a plot device in which a Time Lord "transforms" into a new body when the current one is too badly harmed to heal normally.

