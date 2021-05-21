'Dodgeball' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 2004 Sports Comedy Drama

The sports comedy film Dodgeball released in 2004 and thoroughly entertained the audience. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber who has also helmed Central Intelligence and Skyscraper. The plot of the film revolves around Peter who has to save his gym from getting converted into a corporate fitness centre by his competitor White Goodman. Peter is asked to pay $50,000 if he wanted to keep the gym to face Goodman's team in a game of Dodgeball. Peter starts putting together a team but none of them has played the game before. How he struggles to retain the gym amid all the comedy pulled by his teammates makes it a worthwhile movie to watch. Here are all the details about the Dodgeball cast and characters.

Dodgeball cast and characters

Vince Vaughn as Peter "Pete" LaFleur

Vince Vaughn played the role of Peter LaFleur in this movie. He is called Pete by his friends. But Peter has to raise $50,000 to save his gym from getting converted into a corporate fitness centre. He starts getting close to Katherine, the lawyer who is handling the deal.

Image- Still from Dodgeball trailer

Ben Stiller as White Goodman

Ben Stiller essayed the role of White Goodman. White is the owner of a gym that is located across from Peter's. He has been eyeing that gym as he wants to create a fitness centre for his clients. He is an overconfident guy who thinks too highly of himself. He and Peter face each other in the dodgeball court.

Image- Still from Dodgeball trailer

Christine Taylor as Katherine Veatch

Christine Taylor played the character of Katherine Veatch in this sports comedy film. Katherine is the lawyer who has been dealing with the transaction between Peter and White. White tries to get physical with her but Katherine finds him utterly gross and unattractive and turns him down.

Image- Still from Dodgeball trailer

Rip Torn as Patches O'Houlihan

Rip Torn played the role of Patches O'Houlihan. He is the coach of Peter's team and realises that they do not know the basics of the game at all. He is the dodgeball legend of his time but now is wheelchair-bound.

Image- Still from Dodgeball trailer

Justin Long as Justin Redman

Justin Long played the role of Justin Redman in this film. Justin is one of the regular members of Peter's gym but he is barely able to lift anything to workout with. During the final round of the match, he leaves his team to help his friend Amber for her cheerleading competition.

Image- Still from Dodgeball trailer

