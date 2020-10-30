Does Kim Kardashian Have Six Toes? A Crazy Fan Theory On Twitter Suggests So

Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration has made new headlines. Recently, Kim Kardashian has been posting many pictures and videos from this celebration, but these posts have added fuel to an age-old fan theory. This fan theory and the celebration photos suggest that Kim Kardashian has six toes. This fans theory has taken the internet by storm.

Does Kim Kardashian have six toes? Find out below

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her close family and friends. For this birthday, the beauty mogul arranged a trip to a private island for her select few guests. Now that the birthday celebrations are done, Kim Kardashian has posted many pictures from her private island trip on social media.

Also read | Kanye West Surprises Wife Kim Kardashian With A Hologram Of Her Late Father On Her B'day

The moment these pictures were posted they went viral in no time. But one fan zoomed in on Kim Kardashian’s feet in the photos and commented that the beauty mogul has six toes. This comment soon started trending and many fans also jumped in. Soon enough these pictures and the subsequent tweets were creating headlines. Take a look at all of these comments and tweets here.

Am I the only one who noticed she has 6 toes? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/pWkocRKY24 — Lillie ☪️ (@lillie_geeee) October 28, 2020

Now I’m gonna be looking for her toes in every pic! Lol — Leisha _17 (@Leisha_17) October 28, 2020

Got me counting my toes shii — sanxhito: (@Sanchez81716) October 29, 2020

I think is an over grown bone Jajajajajaja too funny it does look like she has a 6 toe besides her usual covered Camel Toe, which she displays with no qualms about it — Di (@DimarisDimaris1) October 29, 2020

Moving on, apart from creating headlines with this fan theory, Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration also faced major backlash on social media. In a series of tweets, Kim K revealed that she and her family and friends had to go through multiple health checks for this private island trip since the COVID-19 pandemic is still infecting many people across the globe.

Also read | Kim Kardashian Posts Birthday Party Picture Amid Pandemic, Netizens Call Her 'tone-deaf'

During this private island trip, the Kar-Jenner clan seemed to have a great time. In one of the tweets, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and some of the guests went out for a night swim and spent quality time on the beach. Apart from her close family members, many of Kim Kardashian’s friends were also present for this celebration.

But these tweets and Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration did not sit well with many fans and social media users. The beauty mogul was called out for being insensitive and not understanding the ongoing health crisis. Many people also called out the reality star for travelling unnecessarily during this pandemic when people are trying to minimise their travels and quarantining inside their houses. Take a look at some of these tweets below.

Jesus Christ Kim this might be the most tone deaf thing you've ever posted. People are dying, losing their incomes and starving right now. — Lindsay♿✡️🏳️‍🌈 (@righteousfutch) October 27, 2020

It's one thing to spend her money, it's another for her to flaunt it when SO MANY people are struggling and dying. — Mike Barbas (@chowdahouse247) October 29, 2020

Right! I come from a privilege family as well I was taught never to flaunt my privilege. Even before Covid I would never flaunt my privilege. it seems pretty self-serving. — taylor lover (@taylorloverme) October 29, 2020

Also read | Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Baby Bar? Kim Posts Video Enjoying Drinks With Law Teachers

Also read | Kim Kardashian Gets Flak For Flaunting Wealth During Pandemic Yet Calling Herself "humble"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.