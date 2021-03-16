Does Kylie Jenner Let Stormi Webster Indulge In Junk Food For Breakfast?

Being in the public eye is not easy for Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster as the duo often makes headlines for the simplest things. Recently, media personality Kylie Jenner was under scrutiny by many people who speculated that she was feeding Stormi Webster junk food instead of encouraging a healthy diet. The reports came from Life and Style Magazine who interviewed several nannies of famous celebrities who dished out these interesting bits of information.

According to the reports from the magazine, Kylie Jenner's daughter is a well-behaved kid as she often listens to her mother. Stormi Webster's bedtime is reported to be irregular which led to her unhealthy eating habits of munching on junk food. The nannies at Kylie's house make healthy breakfasts like Eggs or organic oatmeal but Stormi opts out to rat them when someone from Kylie's team arrives with a bag full of 'sugary doughnuts and chocolatey cereal.

The mother-daughter duo is known to flaunt their relationship online as the model often posts several pictures and videos on her social media. In one of Kylie Jenner's videos, the duo participated in a famous online trend where Kylie can be seen placing a bowl of sweets in front of Stormi and asked Stormi to not touch them till she arrived. To the fans' surprise, Stormi obeyed her mother and showed her patience through the video.

In Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram story, her daughter can be seen grooving to Dua Lipa's music and in the next few stories, Stormi can be seen making faces at the camera with fun Instagram filters. Kylie also posted snaps of them boarding a plane and having a delightful dessert on the plane. Stormi can be seen munching on the strawberry dessert in the video.

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram.

Adding more of Stormi's photos to her feed, Kylie posted pictures of her daughter in casual attire. Clicked under a green light, Stormi sported a sweatshirt with loose pants and a pair of white shoes. Fans complimented Stormi's fashion in the comment section and flooded it with loving comments.

