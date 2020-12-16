Does Zack Snyder Helmed 'Justice League' Have A Post-credits Scene? The Director Answers

Zack Snyder will finally get to bring his vision of the Justice League to the small screen in 2021, three years after the release of the original film. The 2017 ensemble feature was helmed by Joss Whedon. Amid the many speculations and questions that surround Zack Snyder's Justice League, one such piece of musing was "Will the extended cut have a post-credits scene?" The question has received a straightforward answer from the director himself.

It so happened that a user asked Snyder about the existence of a post-credit scene in his version of the Justice League on Vero. That direct question was met with an unambiguous "no" by the director himself. This is a final confirmation from the director on the fact that Zack Snyder's Justice League post credit scenes will essentially be non-existent.

Here is a snip of that conversation:

In the past, Snyder has, time and again, expressed his views regarding a post-credits scene. Snyder comes from the school of thought that a film should encompass all of its contents during the run time of the film itself and nothing must be left for after the credits roll up on the screen. Whedon's 2017 theatrical version, however, did include a post-credit scene that featured Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor and Joe Manganiello's Slade Wilson/Deathstroke.

The end credits scene in question hinted at the formation of the 'Injustice League'. The introduction of Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke was done with the intention of setting him up as the main antagonist of the standalone Batman film that was supposed to be frontlined by Ben Affleck. However, things went a different way and now, the current Batman standalone feature is being directed by Matt Reeves and has Robert Pattinson sporting the iconic bat cape and cowl.

The trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League:

About Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to see adhering to many demands that have been made by comic-book film appreciators. The upcoming 4-hour-long version is going to feature a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduce Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics Antagonist, Darkseid. Additional developments are going to include the much-talked-about dark version of the Superman suit and a much more significant part for Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. It is said that the feature will also include yet another DC superhero, namely 'The Martian Manhunter'.

