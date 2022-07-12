Doja Cat Faces Backlash From Amber Heard's Fans Post Her 'dog Stepped On A Bee' Expression

Former couple and famed Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's high-profile defamation trial was a topic of discussion worldwide. There were many takeaways from the trial, which saw many celebrities rooting for Depp. While those also included some memes and funny clips featuring Amber Heard, singer Doja Cat recently imitated one of them but faced backlash.

Many memes and clips from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial went viral on the internet. Many social media users were seen recreating some funny incidents from the trial. However, when Doja Cat tried her hand on one of them, she found herself under fire. In a since-deleted TikTok video, the Woman singer could be seen telling her fans that her puppy had stepped on a bee over the weekend. In the recreated clip, Doja Cat also winced just like Amber Heard when she spoke about her dog standing on a bee in the court.

In the clip, the Grammy Award-winning singer talked about how she has finally got a pet dog. She revealed she has had the dog for one and a half weeks now. In the video, she wrote, "I, as a dog owner, can finally say it with sincerity," and did the viral expression. Check out the video here.

Doja Cat mimics Amber Heard’s “my dog stepped on a bee” court testimony in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/HadmcjV3hs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2022

Doja Cat faces backlash over her Amber Heard expression

Soon after Doja Cat uploaded the TikTok video, Amber Heard's fans and supporters were seemingly furious. Many took to their Twitter handles to express their views on the same. A Twitter user called Doja Cat "pathetic" and wrote, "Amber Heard jokes fill me with rage. @DojaCat you’re pathetic for that." Another penned, "Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard talking about the sexual assault she went through is so disgusting like she knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed."

amber heard jokes fill me with rage. @DojaCat you’re pathetic for that — mother oomf (@muglerrized) July 11, 2022

doja cat mocking amber heard talking about the sexual assault she went through is so disgusting like she knows she has a platform that many young women follow her on and this is what she does with it? i am literally so disappointed — me and yeri are tired of u bitches (@yerigatekeeper) July 11, 2022

"my dog stepped on a bee" comes from amber heard's account of her getting sexually assaulted. doja is making fun of her. — angel🤍 (@holydevangel) July 11, 2022

On the other hand, some fans also stood up for Doja Cat and talked about how everyone on the internet was trolling Amber Heard a few weeks ago. A Twitter user wrote, "Doja said her dog got stung by a bee and now suddenly everyone wants to act like activist." Another wrote, "i’m genuinely lost bc wasnt everyone joking about it a few weeks ago?"

Doja said her dog got stung by a bee and now suddenly everyone wants to act like activist. pic.twitter.com/ZcSAzUUsrg — 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖎𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖉𝕷𝖔𝖛𝖊𝖗𝕭𝖆𝖗𝖇 💗 (@SheClb) July 11, 2022

i’m genuinely lost bc wasnt everyone joking about it a few weeks ago? — bri🖤 ᴺᴹ ␓ (@doja_bey) July 11, 2022

Image: AP