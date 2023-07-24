Doja Cat Has An Explosive Response To A Fan Asking Her If She Loves Her Fandom

Doja Cat has been in the news off late owing to her erratic behaviour on social media. The Grammy awardee was recently found ridiculing the manner in which her fans identified themselves. Now, Doja Cat has come out with a rather explosive statement, this time too, in relation to her massive fandom.

3 things you need to know

Doja Cat's real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini with the former being her stage identity.

She bagged a Grammy award for her song Kiss Me More, under the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Doja Cat will be releasing her fourth studio album this year, the name of which she has changed multiple times thereby providing no clarity on what it will be called.

Doja Cat argues with internet fan

Doja Cat was recently caught having an alteraction with a fan on Twitter. A fan who's handle is called doja.cat.iran, requested to hear Doja say that she does in fact, love her fans. Doja's curt response to this said, "i don't tho cuz i don't even know y'all".

(Doja Cat tells her fan she does not love them | Image: @PopBase/Twitter)

This rather explosive response was met with another fan joining the conversation. The fan pointed out how Doja Cat's fans do not know her either but have still supported her through her career. The fan further pointed out, "mind you you'd be NOTHING without us." The fan also called Doja Cat a High School dropout as part of her response. To this, Doja replied how nobody ever forced them to support her. The singer also stated how the fan was sounding like her mother and a "crazy person".

This is not the first time Doja Cat has dissed her fans

Doja Cat's fans unofficially call themselves 'kittenz'. In a recent Twitter exchange with her fans, she dissed this official nickname. Doja Cat stated that if any of her fans called themselves 'kitten' or 'kittenz', it simply meant that they were on their phones too much and needed to go get a job along with helping their parents out with the house. This erratic behaviour from Doja Cat comes ahead of her upcoming tour.