Dolly Parton And Kenny Rogers: Did The 'Love Game' Duo Let Romance Enter Their Friendship?

American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton was often linked with Kenny Rogers. The duo gave the music industry various hits and appeared to be close to each other. Their fans often questioned their friendship and wondered if they ever got married. As Dolly turned 75 recently, let us revisit her relationship with singer Kenny Rogers.

Also Read: Dolly Parton's Birthday: Did you know she played Miley's godmother on 'Hannah Montana'?

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers have sung many songs together. They were known for their on-stage chemistry and they released their duets like Real Love, Islands in the Streams, You can't make old friends and more. While the duo's friendship began in 1970 when Kenny became the part of Dolly's syndicated TV show, they were both in the early stages of their career. Their friendship has always been the talk of the town because they appeared close to each other. The duo told Today in 2017 that they never let romance enter their 50-year friendship.

Also Read: Dolly Parton's bonus song I Still Believe from new album A Holly Dolly Christmas out now

In the interview, Dolly said that she was not 'his type'. Kenny also expressed jokingly that she said no to him, to which Dolly replied that it was never the case and that they were brother and sister. She continued that it would have been incest if they let romance enter their friendship and hence they did not go ahead with it. Dolly further explained in the video of their song You Can't Make Old Friends, that she felt that they had a different kind of chemistry and she would always smile when she saw Kenny and that they were 'soulmates'.

Dolly Parton's husband

While the two collaborated for different songs since the 1970s, their individual lives were not affected. In 1977, Dolly marked her 11th anniversary with her husband Carl Thomas Dean. On the other hand, Kenny married her fourth wife Marianne Gordon and divorced her in 1993. Four years later, in 1997 Kenny married Wanda Miller and he passed away on March 20, 2020. Dolly took to her Instagram to express her grief and said that she will miss her dear friend and singing partner. Check out the post where she also held the frame of their photos together.

Also Read: Dolly Parton spills beans about keeping her marriage with Carl Dean private

Also Read: Dolly Parton's films that you must add to your watchlist right away; See list here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.