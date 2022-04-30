Dolly Parton Changes Stance On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Says 'will Gracefully Accept It'

Popular Jolene singer Dolly Parton was recently in the news after her name appeared on the nominations list of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, the country music star bowed out of the race as she penned a note on social media on March 14, 2022. In a recent development, the star mentioned she would 'gracefully' accept the nomination, about a month after bowing out.

In a recent interview with NPR’s Morning Edition, the singer revealed she would accept the honour if she was voted for. According to the New York Post, she said, "I’ll accept gracefully. I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that." In an earlier note she posted in March, she had mentioned that although she was 'extremely flattered and grateful' to be received a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, she did not feel as though she had 'earned that right'.

The Rockin' Years star mentioned she did not want the votes to be split because of her and that she wished to 'respectfully bow out'. She mentioned, however, that the nomination inspired her to release a rock and roll album soon and extended her wishes to the other nominees. Her note read-

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

It is important to note, however, that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rejected the singer's plea to bow out and penned down an elaborate statement explaining the reason. The statement mentioned that the singer has 'impacted a generation' of fans and has been an inspiration to several artists. Part of the statement mentioned, ''We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have her nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

