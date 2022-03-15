Dolly Parton Declines Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination; 'I Have Not Earned That'

Dolly Parton is an American singer-songwriter, who has long been considered the Queen of Country for her contribution to country music. She has received several accolades for her country music throughout her career and was on the track to earn a new title until she pulled her name out of it. Dolly Parton recently bowed out of the race to win the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame via a long Instagram note.

Dolly Parton declines Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dolly Parton left her fans shocked as she revealed she will no longer be a part of the nominations list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The country singer was nominated for the honour last month, alongside first-time nominees Lionel Richie, Eminem, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest. In the note, Parton mentioned how flattered she was to get nominated for the honour, but she believes she has not earned it yet. She said, "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The country singer further hoped the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand her and consider her sometime else when she is worthy of it. She wrote, "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy." She then quipped she will work more on her music and release a new album. She wrote, "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

Dolly Parton's fans lauded her for her step and also called her a music legend. One of her fans wrote, "legend already without awards," while others referred to her as a humble queen. "Wow you are an incredible human Dolly! We have so much to learn from you!" wrote a fan.