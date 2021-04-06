Dolly Parton Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine With A 'dose Of Her Own Medicine'

American country singer Dolly Parton is one of the earliest individuals who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. She recently got the second shot of the vaccine. An excited Dolly Parton recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans. Interestingly, she has gotten fully vaccinated against Coronavirus with a vaccine that she helped fund. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Dolly Parton vaccinated news.

Dolly Parton gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Dolly Parton received the first shot of the vaccine last month and recently got the second shot. She broke the news to her fans through her official Instagram handle. She shared two pictures in her Instagram post and shared that she is now fully vaccinated after getting the second shot of the Moderna vaccine. In the recently shared post, she is seen posing with the doctors and healthcare workers from where she got her second shot and in another picture, she is seen getting the shot.

She captioned the post as, “Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine.” She also tagged the doctors and healthcare workers in her caption. As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, a lot of people dropped in the comments and praised the singer. Several fans called her a queen while some of them shared how they admire her. Here is a look at Dolly Parton's Instagram post.

Dolly Parton vaccinated

Dolly Parton referred to the vaccine as her own medicine as she has contributed to the vaccine. According to reports, Dolly Parton has given a huge donation of $1 million last year for the vaccine to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's COVID-19 research efforts. The COVID-19 vaccine name which was funded by Dolly Parton is the Moderna vaccine. When she got her first shot of the vaccine, she had shared a similar post where she is seen getting the first dose of the vaccine. The caption of the post was also similar and read as “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.” Here is a look at the Instagram post.

Image Credits: Dolly Parton Instagram