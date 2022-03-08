Dolly Parton Prays For 'peace' In Ukraine At ACM Awards 2022 Amid Russian Invasion

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) was one of the latest events that stood in solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The award function was held on Monday, March 7 in Las Vegas with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett hosting the show. However, it was the acclaimed musician Dolly Parton who opened the ACM Awards 2022, while doing so, she took a brief moment to extend support to Ukraine and all those who have been affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Dolly Parton sends 'hope and love' to Ukraine

The I Will Always Love You songstress began the show sending 'love' and 'hope' to all the civilians in Ukraine, who have been forced to find refuge in safe shelters and even flee their country amidst the Russian military invasion. She said, “I don’t want to be political and this is not. I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that. I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine."

Furthermore, Dolly Parton also asserted that the ACM Awards 2022 is specifically dedicated to the war-hit nation. The musician urged everyone to 'pray for peace' to curb all the crazy things that's been happening in the world lately. “Let’s dedicate this whole show to them and pray for peace around this crazy world,” she said.

This comes just a day after hosts of the Independent Spirit Awards 2022, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, condemned the Russian President Valdimir Putin. “I think we speak for everyone here when we say we are hoping for a quick and peaceful resolution. Specifically, go home Putin,” said Megan Mullally.

The hosts further asked all the Independent Spirits Awards attendees to donate humanitarian aid to the war-hit country and its citizens who have been forced to find refuge in safe shelters. They said, “There are a lot of great organisations raising money for Ukrainian refugees, so please give what you can to help the victims of this senseless act of aggression". Not only the hosts but many celebrities including Eduard Grau, Javier Bardem, who were present at the event took the opportunity to extend support to Ukraine.

Image: Instagram/@partonnews