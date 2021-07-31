Dolly Parton Shows Support To Britney Spears On Her Controversial Conservatorship Battle

In what appears to be the entire Hollwyood extending their support for Gimme More singer Britney Spears amidst her legal battle against her father, another renowned face joined the team. Veteran singer Dolly Parton recently publicly made her stance clear by empathizing with the singer after enduring a lengthy legal battle herself. Check out what the Jolene singer had to say on Spear's conservatorship battle.

Dolly Parton on Britney Spears' conservatorship fight

The 75-year-old singer appeared on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and was asked to weigh in on the singer's infamous legal battle. In her statement, the country singer revealed that she understood and sympathized with Britney Spears. She stated, 'I try to not get involved in other people's business. I think she is a wonderful artist and I think she's a wonderful girl. And I only wish her the best. I understand all those crazy things. I went through a lot of that myself through a big lawsuit in my early days with Porter Wagoner trying to get out on my own'. She continued, 'I understand where she is coming from and how she feels. So, I hope that all turns out the way that it should'.

The legendary country singer was involved in a six-year-long legal battle with her former music partner Porter Wagoner. The singer partnered with him during the initial days of her career. However, after a couple of years, Parton decided to take the solo route after which Wagoner sued her for breaching their contract.

More on Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

The infamous legal battle between Britney Spears and her conservator, her father, Jamie Spears is closely followed by the public and media outlets. The long-standing battle refers to Spears' plea to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservators after she publicly accused him of controlling her professional and private life. In recent developments, Britney was permitted to hire a new attorney Mathew Rosengart, after which the court hearings are resulting in the singer's favour.

The singer's medical team has come forward in support of her plea. Along with Parton, celebrities like Paris Hilton, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Mariah Carey publicly supported Spears.

