Dolly Parton Surprises Carl Dean On His Birthday By Recreating Her Iconic Playboy Cover

Dolly Parton is ringing in husband Carl Dean's birthday with a surprise. On July 21, the Jolene singer took to her official Twitter handle and dropped a video of herself. In the video, she can be seen recreating her 1978's Playboy Bunny magazine cover in honour of her hubby's birthday. The musician can be seen dressed as a Playboy Bunny and honouring a pledge that she made to pose for the magazine when she turned 75.

Dolly Parton celebrates 'Hot Girl Summer'

It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝 Happy birthday my love! pic.twitter.com/utz7Atpk3F — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2021

In the video, the Jolene singer can be seen sporting a black bustier which she paired with a sequin pink bowtie. Parton also added her signature black bunny ears to complete her look. Parton kicks off the self-recorded video by saying, "Today is July 20. It's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this". She continues, "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy".

The 10-time Grammy winner explained, "I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," She jokingly added. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that. I did a little photoshoot in this little outfit and I had a cover made of the new Dolly". "The first one, remember this? I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I'm string cheese now. But he'll probably think I'm cream cheese… I hope". The short video ended with Parton surprising Carl Dean with her Playboy issue that was framed along with a recreation of the memorable cover. Sharing the video, Parton penned a simple caption. She wrote, "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband Carl," she wrote. "Happy birthday, my love".

Dolly Parton tied the knot with Carl Dean when she was 20 and he was 23. In an interview with People in the year 2015, the singer opened up about their long-lasting marriage. Parton called her hubby 'a good man' and revealed that they were 'completely opposite' and 'he always surprises her'. She described him as a 'deep person with a great and warped sense of humour that makes her laugh and entertains her'.

