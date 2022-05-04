Dolly Parton To Eminem; Complete List Of Artists Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The list of artists inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was recently announced and included popular stars like Dolly Patron, Eminem, Lionel Richie and others. The official website announced the list of inductees and mentioned they were a 'diverse group of extremely talented individuals and bands who have had a significant impact and influence on rock & roll, the music that connects us all'. The news made headlines and fans took to social media to cheer for their favourite artist, who was honoured for their work.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame complete list of winners

Performer's category

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Musical Excellence Awards

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award

Elizabeth Cotten

Harry Belafonte

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame made the exciting announcement on the website and congratulated the inductees as he welcomed them to the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on November 5 and according to Deadline, it will not be broadcast live. Instead, the recorded ceremony will be available to stream on HBO, HBO Max and SiriusXM. Concluding the announcement video on the official website, John Sykes said-

"Congratulations to our newest inductees and welcome to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We are excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5 in Los Angeles."

Dolly Parton and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton became the talk of the town when she was nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but bowed out of the race. He mentioned she mentioned she did not believe she had 'earned that right' to be part of the nominees and 'respectfully' bowed out. However, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rejected her plea to bow out and mentioned she had 'impacted a generation' and hailed her 'brilliant talent'. The singer then recently interacted with NPR’s Morning Edition and changed her stance as she mentioned she would 'gracefully' accept the nomination as she said, "I’ll accept gracefully. I’ll say ‘thanks’ and accept that."

