Dolph Lundgren Reacts To Sylvester Stallone's Statement On 'Rocky' Spinoff; 'No Scripts..'

Actor Dolph Lundgren has broken his silence after Sylvester Stallone criticised him over a potential Rocky spin-off project, Drago. In a statement on social media, Dolph revealed that there's no script or a deal yet in place, adding that he thought Stallone was also attached to the spinoff. He added that the press leak 'was unfortunate' and further told fans to 'relax' as he was in touch with Stallone to discuss the matter.

Dolph Lundgren's statement comes shortly after Stallone slammed Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for holding back the actor's ownership rights to the franchise. He also accused them of creating a new character for the Rocky spinoff without keeping him in the loop. Sylvester said he never wanted Rocky to be 'exploited by these parasites'.

Dolph Lundgren reacts to Sylvester Stallone's statement on Rocky spinoff

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dolph dropped a throwback picture of him and Sylvester Stallone. In the caption, he wrote, "Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor."

Dolph continued, "There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa - just so all the fans can relax…There ya go."

Only yesterday, Stallone called out Irwin Winkler and his sons, Charles and David for creating the spinoff without his knowledge. He slammed Irwin by referring to him as the most hated, untalented, decrepit producer in Hollywood.

"After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY ! Presumed to be the most hated, untalented, decrepitated , Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ? Throughout history so many artists in every industry, recording, painting writing, you name it have been destroyed by these blood suckers Who have destroyed so many families, lining their pockets with other people work..," the actor mentioned.

Talking about Dolph, he added, "I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him! REAL FRIENDS are more precious than gold.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DOLPHLUNDGREN)