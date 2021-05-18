Dominic West's Wife Talks About 'highs And Lows' Of Marriage After Lily James Scandal

Dominic West's wife Catherine FitzGerald recently reflected on the ups and downs of her marriage with her husband seven months after their marriage and relationship were put under public scrutiny after the Lily James scandal. In October 2020, PDA pictures of Dominic West with his Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James emerged on the internet from their outing in Italy. The pictures were quick to make headlines and now Dominic West's wife is opening up about the same.

Catherine FitzGerald sends a message about her marriage with Dominic

According to a report by E! News, Catherine recently sat for an interview with Irish Independent and made some comments on her marriage. Catherine and Dominic have been married for 10 years now and have four kids together told the outlet that their relationship remains strong. Talking about the start of their relationship, Catherine shared that they met when they were students in Trinity college and they had a wonderful love affair. She further added, "I had a tiny room on campus, and Dominic had a garret flat on the top floor of a building on Mountjoy Square. It was falling down but you could get out onto the roof and sit on the hot slates–it was a lovely summer that year–and we would look over Dublin, reading poetry to one another with the mountains in the distance."

She revealed that they broke up after college and went their separate ways with Dominic having a baby with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor. However, the two rekindled their romance in the early 2000s and got married after dating for 6 years. She shared that she was 32 when she got married and she had decided to put everything into her work but falling in love was wonderful.

Catherine reflects on 'ups and downs' in their marriage

She further quipped about having lived a full life before settling down and said that post-marriage she could quickly throw herself into having a family and shared that she was also successful in it as they welcomed 4 kids in seven years. Addressing the various struggles of their relationship she said that like everyone else even their marriage has had its ups and downs but they are totally devoted to each other and to their full vibrant family life together. While Catherine did not directly address her husband Dominic West and Lily James' scandal, her recent interview came out two weeks after Lily James addressed the controversy by saying "There is a lot to say, but not now, I'm afraid" to The Guardian on May 2.

IMAGE: AP IMAGES

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.