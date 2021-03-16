Dominique Thorne Reveals She Didn't Audition For Superhero Role In Marvel's 'Ironheart'

Ironheart is an underwork Marvel series for Disney+ Hotstar. It casts Dominique Thorne in the titular lead role as Riri Williams. To be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been a tiring process with multiple auditions for many actors, including Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. However, Thorne revealed that she did not give any audition to join the MCU.

Ironheart star Dominique Thorne didn’t audition to play the MCU Superhero

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Dominique Thorne shared how she got the role of Riri Williams in Ironheart. She recalled that she was at her home in Delaware and got a call asking if she would like to play this character. The actor stated that it was the “best phone call” she could have ever received. She admitted that she was “so shocked” with it that there was a considerable lag in the conversations.

Dominique Thorne mentioned that she was waiting for the Marvel authorities to say, like, ‘Oh, we’ll send you sides’ or, ‘Get your (audition) tape over to us’. But there was none of that, she noted. She explained that it was just like, ‘Would you like to do this?’ The actor asserted that it was probably the “most unique” experience she has ever had because there was no audition at all.

Dominique Thorne received recognition with her role as Shelia Hunt in 2018 released If Beale Street Could Talk, a romantic drama film directed by Barry Jenkins. It has an ensemble cast of KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Dave Franco, Michael Beach, Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna, Brian Tyree Henry, Ed Skrein, and Regina King. Thorne was recently seen as Judy Harmon in much-acclaimed Shaka King’s biographical drama movie Judas and the Black Messiah starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.

Dominique Thorne joins MCU Superheroes

Ironheart will have Dominique Thorne making her MCU debut. Her character Riri Williams creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man himself, Tony Stark, essayed by Robert Downey Jr., who has now retired from the superhero universe. More about the plot, cast, and release date are yet to be announced by the makers.

Promo Image Source: ashtondsanders Instagram