Don Cheadle Says He Was Stopped By Cops Multiple Times As He 'fits The Description'

Don Cheadle recently shared his personal experience of police brutality on people of colour. The actor who plays War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe said that he has been stopped by cops more times than he can count because he always “fits the description”. Read to know more.

Don Cheadle shares his experience with cops

In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Don Cheadle reflected his encounters with police officers. He recalled his experience of moving to the suburbs from a predominant neighbourhood in Kansas City. The actor mentioned that the rules of just how to make sure he can come home and be safe and what he had to do was, unfortunately, something that was put into their minds very early.

He stated that they were the minority and it was very different. Cheadle disclosed that its when a lot of bullying started with him when he was in school which he says was “definitely predicted on race”. That is when it started to be clear with him that the cops were not on “Team Don” and there was a different treatment.

Don Cheadle explained that the discrimination continued as he moved to Los Angles. The Crash star stated that people of colour would get stopped for no reason. He mentioned that he got stopped more times than he can count with guns put to his head. The actor said that it was because he always ‘fit the description’.

Cheadle added that he used to finish cops’ sentences. They would say “we are stopping you because” and he would complete it by replying, “I fit the description. I know”.

The actor further said that this is something that was happening over and over again. He noted that the police brutality is not something new to him.

Protest against police brutality are ongoing across the United States of America. It is after the demise of George Floyd, a man of colour. The-46-year-old was restrained by a police offer, who pinned him down and place his knee on Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes which resulted in his death.

The incident was recorded by several passers-by and was shared on the internet where it spread like a wildfire. People around the country and world are demanding Justice for Floyd’s death. A campaign "Black Lives Matter" is followed by many including several celebrities.

